REPORT – BC Home Buyers Pay Highest Down Payments in Country – $100K More than Quebec

Toronto – BC homebuyers paid the highest average down payments in the country in Q1, over $100K more than Quebec residents, who paid the lowest among provinces measured in the report, according to the latest Canadian Real Estate & Housing Market Forecast from LowestRates.ca.

B.C. buyers put down an average of 22.45%, or $159,762 to purchase a home, while Quebec residents average down payments of 14.68%, approximately $58,571 – a $101,191 difference. The average home price in B.C. and Quebec are $916,741 and $449,698 respectively.

Province Average Down Payment Percentage Average Down Payment Average Home Price* B.C. 22.45% $159, 762.64 $916, 741 Ontario 20.35% $140, 215.37 $866, 307 Nova Scotia 18.54% $57, 781.46 $449, 698 Alberta 15.15% $62, 929.45 $442, 808 Quebec 14.68% $58, 571.16 $363, 330

*Average Home Price data courtesy of CREA. Average down payment percent and amount sourced from LowestRates.ca internal data, which accounts for the discrepancy with home price.

Canada Real Estate & Housing Market Forecast key findings:

