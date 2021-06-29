REPORT – BC Home Buyers Pay Highest Down Payments in Country – $100K More than Quebec

Toronto – BC homebuyers paid the highest average down payments in the country in Q1, over $100K more than Quebec residents, who paid the lowest among provinces measured in the report, according to the latest Canadian Real Estate & Housing Market Forecast from LowestRates.ca.
B.C. buyers put down an average of 22.45%, or $159,762 to purchase a home, while Quebec residents average down payments of 14.68%, approximately $58,571 – a $101,191 difference. The average home price in B.C. and Quebec are $916,741 and $449,698 respectively.
|Province
|Average Down Payment Percentage
|Average Down Payment
|Average Home Price*
|B.C.
|22.45%
|$159, 762.64
|$916, 741
|Ontario
|20.35%
|$140, 215.37
|$866, 307
|Nova Scotia
|18.54%
|$57, 781.46
|$449, 698
|Alberta
|15.15%
|$62, 929.45
|$442, 808
|Quebec
|14.68%
|$58, 571.16
|$363, 330
*Average Home Price data courtesy of CREA. Average down payment percent and amount sourced from LowestRates.ca internal data, which accounts for the discrepancy with home price.
Canada Real Estate & Housing Market Forecast key findings:
- Tighter lending rules aren’t slowing the Canadian real estate market which is expecting a record-breaking 2021
- The lull in the condo and rental markets is over, with both segments expected to gain steam as immigration picks up
- The era of the rock-bottom rate is finished: five-year fixed mortgages have already begun to rise by as much as five basis points ahead of the eventual interest rate hikes expected in the latter half of 2022
