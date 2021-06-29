Monday Was Day 3 Over Record Temps – Over 40C

Fraser Valley ( With files from Roger Pannett, Darren Kennedy Environment Canada) – Monday was Day 3 of all time record high temperatures at over 40 C.

Chilliwack:

For Monday June 28th, Record high min @ 24.2 C (+13.8 C) .(Previous high min 18.3 C in 2015)

Average day max for June 28th is 21.1 oC.

All time record mean, June 28th ,up to 33.6 C (+17.8 C).

Another all time record max, June 28th , at a scorching 43.0 C! (109 F) ,( 22% relative humidity). An amazing 21.9 C above normal!

Lytton:

Monday June 28th , another all time Canadian high max recorded at Lytton. B.C. 47.9 C!