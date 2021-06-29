ILoveMission Launched in 2020 To Fill Gap From Mission Folk Fest – Re Launched for 2021

Mission – The City of Mission is pleased to re-launch the I Love Mission Campaign for the

remainder of 2021.



The Downtown Business Association, The Junction Shopping Centre, Mission Regional

Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures North Fraser, Mission City Record, and What’s On!

Mission will once again be working with the City of Mission on some new programming set to

support, love, and celebrate Mission and its business community.



I Love Mission is also partnering with the Mission City Farmers Market to offer new

entrepreneurs and home-based businesses a free opportunity to attend the farmers market this

season. It will include free use of tents, tables, chairs, cash aprons, receipt books, and bags –

so that all you need to do is show up with your product and sell it. Go to mission.ca/ilovemission

to register today.



New free educational business opportunities will launch later this summer with the Mission

Chamber of Commerce and Community Futures North Fraser, along with continued access to

the courses that ran last year.

Go to mission.ca/ilovemission for more details, or follow the partners on social media for the

latest updates.



Tourism Mission is creating the “Mission Movie Moment” to give the local community a new lens

on all things Mission, as they highlight TV and movie locations within the area. A guide,

itinerary, and a summer contest will be launched in July to support this initiative.

The team will also be working with the Mission Folk Music Festival to support musicians with

opportunities to perform at the Farmers Market and local restaurants.