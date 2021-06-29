IHIT Arrests Suspects in 2019 Homicide of Jordan Smyth in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – On November 1, 2019, at around 7:01 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to a call and found the body of 26-year-old Jordan Smyth near Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area of Chilliwack. There was evidence of foul play and IHIT was called to investigate.

After 19 months working with our partners, at the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, the National Forensic Laboratory Section, and the Chilliwack RCMP, IHIT attained sufficient evidence for approval of charges in the murder of Jordan Smyth.

Courtesy IHIT/Family of Jordan Smyth

On June 25, 2021, with the assistance of the Abbotsford Police Department, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Integrated Police Dog Services, RCMP Air 1, and the Chilliwack RCMP, Darius COMMODORE and David GEOGHEGAN were arrested. Both individuals are known to police.

Darius Commodore, 24, from Chilliwack, was arrested in Abbotsford.

David Geogehgan, 30, was living in and arrested in Chilliwack.

Charges of first degree murder have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service against COMMODORE and GEOGHEGAN.IHIT thanks all of its partners as these arrests were carried out efficiently and without incident which speaks to the cooperation in place with the police agencies and integrated units in our region.

“A tremendous amount of investigative work resulted in these charges being approved,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT. “The investigation remains ongoing and we know there are individuals with information related to Mr. Smyth’s murder and we are asking them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected]