Even with Stage 3 Protocol – BC Transit Continuing to Recommend Face Coverings

Fraser Valley – Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and in alignment with TransLink, BC Transit will be recommending the use of face coverings in BC Transit communities across the province beginning Thursday, July 1.

The ongoing goal is to create a comfortable environment for all customers and drivers. This includes recommending the use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops when the Province officially moves to Step 3.

The remainder of their safety measures, reviewed by both the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafe BC, remain in place to ensure a safe environment for our employees, customers and communities while the restart plan rolls out. These include:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities.

Protective barriers between drivers and customers, either in the form of full driver doors on conventional buses or vinyl panels for handyDART service;

Encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick;

Practicing proper hand hygiene including washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.

Customers may notice a delay in signage changes as they update messaging in transit systems across the province beginning July 1.

For more details about the Province of B.C.’s safe restart plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/restart

For more information on BC Transit’s response to COVID-19 and ongoing policies, go to: bctransit.com/covid19