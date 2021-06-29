Chilliwack Curbside Collection for Recycling – Cancelled This Week Due To Heat

Chilliwack – Due to extreme heat, recycling and glass will not be collected during the week of June 28 – July 2. Garbage and compostables will still be collected. Make sure your garbage and compostables are at the curb by 7 am on your collection day. This measure is to protect the health and safety of crews by reducing the amount of time spent in the heat.



Note: Collection for Thursday, July 1 will happen on Monday, July 5. More information: chilliwack.com/curbside