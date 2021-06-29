Chilliwack Curbside Collection for Recycling – Cancelled This Week Due To Heat

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 29, 2021

Chilliwack – Due to extreme heat, recycling and glass will not be collected during the week of June 28 – July 2. Garbage and compostables will still be collected. Make sure your garbage and compostables are at the curb by 7 am on your collection day. This measure is to protect the health and safety of crews by reducing the amount of time spent in the heat.

Note: Collection for Thursday, July 1 will happen on Monday, July 5. More information: chilliwack.com/curbside

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Curbside Collection for Recycling – Cancelled This Week Due To Heat"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.