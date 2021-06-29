Chilliwack – Due to extreme heat, recycling and glass will not be collected during the week of June 28 – July 2. Garbage and compostables will still be collected. Make sure your garbage and compostables are at the curb by 7 am on your collection day. This measure is to protect the health and safety of crews by reducing the amount of time spent in the heat.
Note: Collection for Thursday, July 1 will happen on Monday, July 5. More information: chilliwack.com/curbside
Chilliwack Curbside Collection for Recycling – Cancelled This Week Due To Heat
Chilliwack – Due to extreme heat, recycling and glass will not be collected during the week of June 28 – July 2. Garbage and compostables will still be collected. Make sure your garbage and compostables are at the curb by 7 am on your collection day. This measure is to protect the health and safety of crews by reducing the amount of time spent in the heat.
Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Curbside Collection for Recycling – Cancelled This Week Due To Heat"