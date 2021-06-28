Michael Cade Parting Ways With Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society

Chilliwack – “change is constant”

In a Facebook posting on Monday, Michael Cade, the long time Artistic & Managing Director at Chilliwack Cultural Centre stated that he is leaving the Society after the Board of Directors decided to “go in another direction” Cade was the original Director since the 2010 opening.

There has not been an announcement on a successor.

Cade’s post takes the high road and his comment is here:

On June 18th the board of the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society informed me that the Society was “going in a different direction” and my employment contract would not be renewed. Wednesday June 30th will be my last official day with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre although I have not been in the office since June 18th. If you have sent me messages through work that have not been returned, please know that this is the reason. Over the last 12 years the Cultural Centre staff, volunteers, partners, sponsors, patrons, and supporters have built a true centre of excellence. I would encourage you push the board of directors to continue this path of excellence with the well-rounded mixture of community and professional offerings in the theatres that you have come to expect. Additionally, please support the fantastic arts & crafts programs that are on offer through the Cultural Centre – I know I will be.

The Society is at a crossroads. Please express your opinions, and insist that fantastic professional artistic experiences continue to be a regular part of Chilliwack life alongside our brilliant local performers and artists.If you were scheduled to be an artist featured in the upcoming season,

I would ask that you reach out to the board of directors to discover the status of your show or event.Please feel free to contact me here on facebook, or by email [email protected]

Please know that the board and I have come to a resolution on this matter that I am happy with, but also please know that I will not be in a position to comment further, and it is unlikely that I will be able to answer any questions you may have.