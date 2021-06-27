Saturday Night Closure of Chilliwack Centre Road Due To Fire

Chilliwack – Around 7PM on Saturday night, 15 firefighters from Chilliwack Firehall’s 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Central Rd. On arrival, fire crews reported seeing smoke from the roof line of a two storey residential home.

Chilliwack Central Road and Young Road were blocked off from traffic for a period of time.

Fire crews quickly made their way up to the second floor and found a small fire under the floor of a 2nd floor bedroom and extinguish the fire. Fire damage was contained to a small area under the floor in the upper floor bedroom. Minor smoke damage to the interior of the home.

Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a neighbour, who saw the smoke coming from the roof structure of the home. Everyone escaped safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time and is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.