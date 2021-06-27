Over 100 Year Old Temperature Records Fall On Saturday with More Records to Tumble Sunday and Monday

Fraser Valley(with files from Roger Pannett, Darren Kennedy) – First Chilliwack temperature records –

All Time historical maximum Temperature records!

A record overnight minimum of only 21.2 C (+10.0 C) ( Previous June high minimum record, 21.1 C on June 3rd, 1970.)

Maximum temperature Saturday was a blistering and all time historical record for any previous summer month, since Chilliwack records started in 1881.

40.9 C ( 106 F) with a relative humidity of 20 %.

Prior to Saturday, the highest June Chilliwack maximum temperature was 36.7 C on June 8th, 1903.

This max temperature was 19.4 C above normal and exceeded the previous all time record of 38.3 C, on July 29th, 2009.

Also exceeded the previous all time Agassiz record of 39.4 C in August 1898. Old record of 3.0C set in 1896.

Also From Envrionment Canada:

Abbotsford Area w/Mission (Abbotsford A)

New record of 39.6 Old record of 32.5 set in 2006 Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Hope Area (Hope Airport)

New record of 39.5 Old record of 32.4 set in 2015 Records in this area have been kept since 1936

FYI White Rock Area (White Rock Campbell Scientific)

New record of 34.6 Old record of 27.0 set in 2015 Records in this area have been kept since 1929 This smashes the record by 7C!

Cloverdale East New record of 37.5 Old record of 31.5 set in 2006 Records in this area have been kept since 1992