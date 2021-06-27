Langley Schools and Board Office Closed Monday Due to Heat

Langley – Following Mission and Abbotsford, Langley School District will close all schools and the School Board Office on Monday due to heat concerns.

In their release to media and parents:

With the extreme weather conditions during this heat wave, out of an abundance of caution all Langley School District sites will be closed to students and staff on Monday, June 28, 2021. This closure is based on considerations including building site specifications such as layout and access to air conditioning at our sites.

The District recognizes the impact and stress this district-wide closure will have on our families. The health and safety of our students, staff, and school community is our priority.

Please continue to check your school or District website for updates on Monday with respect to school status on Tuesday.

For your background, the School Board Office will also be closed to students, staff, and the general public.

To help families further, here is additional information from the BC Centre for Disease Control regarding warm weather safety in a time of COVID-19 here.