Fraser Valley Immunization Clinics Update: Extreme Weather Forces Move Of Some Clinics

Fraser Valley – Due to the extreme heat wave that is currently impacting communities across our region, Fraser Health is implementing temporary measures at a number of our COVID-19 immunization and testing clinics as these sites are experiencing elevated temperatures. These measures are important to protect the health and safety of our staff, medical staff, industry partners, and clients.

Starting Sunday, June 27th, anyone attending as a first dose walk in, or with booked appointments scheduled after 12:00 pm at the clinics listed below will be redirected to alternate clinics with cooler temperatures for immunization. COVID-19 testing at impacted sites will be available before noon each day. Testing and immunization will continue at affected clinics until 12:00 pm each day while temperatures remain cooler.

Anyone attending the affected clinics for testing after 12:00 p.m. will be redirected to either the Delta COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre or the Chilliwack COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre. Alternatively, they can choose to book an appointment for the following morning.

Affected clinics Alternate clinics Burnaby COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Christine Sinclair Community Centre Mission COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Chilliwack Mall South Surrey COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre South Surrey Recreation Centre Coquitlam COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Haney Place Mall Langley COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Langley Events Centre Surrey 66 COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Cloverdale Recreation Centre Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic Gateway Church

*for addresses of clinics please visit www.fraserhealth.ca/registration

Update for Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic:

Fraser Health and the City of Abbotsford have worked together to find a new temporary location for all walk in first dose immunizations and schedule appointments for COVID-19 in Abbotsford. People are being redirected to Gateway Church (2884 Gladys Avenue).

These temporary measures for all the clinics referenced will be in place until end of day on Monday, June 28 at which time more information will be shared. All individuals with appointments at affected immunization clinics will be notified to proceed to alternate clinics and all appointments will be honoured.

People attending a COVID-19 immunization clinic during this extreme heat wave are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and wearing a hat.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.