UPDATE – Cooling Centres Set Up in Valley – Abby to Hope

Fraser Valley (With files from Environment Canada)- With this heat dome enveloping Vancouver and the Valley, temperatures will be aiming for 40C during the day and hot overnight lows of 20C through to Tuesday. Keep an eye on seniors, pets and anyone who has medical issues with the heat.

Various communities have set up cooling centres.

In Chilliwack Griffin Security, the BIA and the Book Man are coordinating a bottle water drive.

For seniors in Chilliwack: Chilliwack Alliance Church will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12- 6 , Salvation Army Church will be open Sunday from 12 -6, Main Street Church Monday 12- 6.

The City of Chilliwack will temporarily open several locations as cooling centres for residents to find relief from the forecasted high temperatures. The following locations will be open starting Friday, June 25 from 12 pm – 6 pm until the heat warning is lifted:

Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse and Minto Rooms)

Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road (Sheet #2)

Chilliwack Coliseum – 45323 Hodgins Ave (entrance off of Hodgins Avenue)

Tourism Chilliwack – 44150 Luckakuck Way (Picnic Area*)

*This area is outdoors

The centre will follow all public health orders. The number of people allowed inside at a time will be limited, and masks and physical distancing will be required.

The Village of Harrison does not have a facility to use as a cooling centre and comply with COVID rules.

In Kent/Agassiz:

District of Kent will temporarily open Agricultural Hall, 6800 Pioneer Avenue located in Centennial Park,as a cooling centre for residents to find relief from the high temperatures.

The cooling centre will be open from 1 pm to 6 pm on the following days: Saturday, June 26; Sunday, June 27; and Monday, June 28. Due to the current public health order,the number of people allowed inside at a time will be limited, masks and physical distancing will be required.

In Hope:

Hope Rec Centre is now open 11 AM – 4PM during the extreme times.

In Mission:

In Abbotsford:

With extreme high temperatures forecasted for the Lower Mainland through Tuesday, there are a number of Cooling Centre and spray park options available in Abbotsford to help beat the heat. The health risk associated with acute exposure to heat can be extremely high. Everyone is encouraged to find a cool space to stay safe while these unprecedented temperatures for the Fraser Valley pass.

Cooling Centres

Cooling Centres are part of the City’s Extreme Weather Response Plan throughout the summer and include tents for shade, water, misting fans and cooling supplies. Cooling Centres run from 1 – 5 p.m. on days when the temperature exceeds 32 degrees or 30 degrees for consecutive days and are located at:

· Seven Oaks Alliance Church parking lot at 2575 Gladwin Road

· City-owned parking lot at 2495 West Railway Street

During this heat wave the following churches have opened as Cooling Centres to provide air conditioned spots for reprieve from the heat. Cold water is provided and attendees are asked to bring your own food.

· Heritage Alliance Church at 3440 Mt Lehman Road (12p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday – Tuesday)

· Cascade Community Church at 35190 Delair Road (1-6 p.m. on Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday).

People are also welcome to visit the following locations for a short respite:

· Abbotsford Library at 33355 Bevan Ave (1-5 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays)

· Clearbrook Library at 32320 George Ferguson Way (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the weekend, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on weekdays)

· Mount Lehman Library at 5875 Mount Lehman Road (1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays)

· The Reach Gallery Museum at 32388 Veterans Way (12 – 5 p.m. on Tuesday)

Spray Parks

The City of Abbotsford has expanded our spray park hours. The following spray parks are operating from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· SpudMurphy Spray Park at 32285 Hillcrest Avenue

· Mill Lake Spray Park at 2310 Emerson Street

· Shadbolt Park Spray Park at 36086 Shadbolt Avenue

Links:

· For updates on Cooling Centres: www.abbotsford.ca/alerts/extreme-heat-alert