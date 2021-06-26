Poll – BC and Alberta Have the Greenest Thumbs in Canada

Vancouver – More than three-in-five Canadians are enjoying gardening at home, with the number climbing in two western provinces, a new Research Co. poll has found.

In the online survey of a representative national sample, 63% of Canadians say they currently grow or cultivate plants in their home, either indoors or outdoors.

The proportion of Canadian home gardeners is highest in British Columbia (67%) and Alberta (also 67%), followed by Saskatchewan and Manitoba (65%), Ontario (64%), Quebec (59%) and Atlantic Canada (53%).

“More than two thirds of Canadians aged 55 and over (68%) are home gardeners,” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “Fewer Canadians aged 18-to-34 (63%) and aged 35-to-54 (57%) are growing or cultivating plants at home.”

Canadian women are more likely to be partaking in home gardening (68%) than their male counterparts (57%).

Just under two-in-five Canadian home gardeners (39%) grow or cultivate plants at home mostly for ornamental purposes, while 27% do so mostly for consumption.

One third (34%) of home gardeners are interested in growing or cultivating plants both for ornamental purposes and consumption—including 44% of those who reside in British Columbia.

Across the country, 14% of Canadian home gardeners say they spend more than $200 a year on tools, plants and seeds. In contrast, 23% say they devote anywhere from $101 to $199, 37% spend anywhere from $50 to $100 and 26% devote less than $50 on a yearly basis.

Just under one-in-four Canadian home gardeners (23%) think the plants they grow or cultivate are better than most others in their neighbourhood. While 61% of home gardeners see little difference, 7% admit that their plants are worse than most others in the area where they reside.

Canadian home gardeners who spend more than $200 a year on tools, plants and seeds are significantly more likely to think that their plants are superior to others in their neighbourhood (36%) than those who make a lower investment in their hobby.