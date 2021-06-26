Mission Schools Closed Monday Due To Heat

Mission (from Angus Wilson, ​Superintendent of Schools, Mission Public Schools (SD#75) – Be advised that Mission School District have been monitoring expected temperatures for the coming week and are concerned about the temperatures reported for Monday, in excess of 40 Celsius. Many of the Elementary Schools do not have air conditioning that is sufficient to keep classrooms cool in those circumstances, eg below 26 Celsius. Therefore, The Board are closing schools to students on Monday, June 28th, for the entire School District.

They apologize for any inconvenience this closure creates for parents and expect schools to reopen on Tuesday, June 29 for the final day of school.

Staff will be reporting to work as usual and will be available to support students and parents. The Board will also be monitoring temperatures in schools and staff may be required to relocate depending on local conditions.