Due To Saturday Heat – Fraser Health Rebooking COVID-19 Immunization Appointments at Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre

Fraser Valley – Due to the extreme heat wave that is currently affecting Abbotsford and other areas of B.C., Fraser Health is rebooking COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre that were scheduled for 1:00 pm or later Saturday.

The heat wave is causing elevated internal temperatures in the clinic and, as a result, Fraser Health made the decision to rebook these appointments to protect the health and safety of staff and clients.

People who have been affected by this temporary measure are asked to call 1-833-838-2323 to rebook their appointment. Alternatively, people may walk-in to another location.

To view a list of walk-in locations, click here.

People attending a COVID-19 immunization clinic today are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.