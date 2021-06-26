UPDATE – Cooling Centres Set Up in Valley – Abby to Hope

Fraser Valley (With files from Environment Canada)- With the upcoming heat dome about to envelope Vancouver and the Valley, temperatures will be aiming for 40C during the day and hot overnight lows of 20C. Friday to Tuesday are the real serious days to keep an eye on seniors, pets and anyone who has medical issues with the heat.

Various communities are looking at setting up cooling centres.

In Chilliwack Griffin Security, the BIA and the Book Man are coordinating a bottle water drive.

For seniors in Chilliwack: Chilliwack Alliance Church will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12- 6 , Salvation Army Church will be open Sunday from 12 -6, Main Street Church Monday 12- 6.

The City of Chilliwack will temporarily open several locations as cooling centres for residents to find relief from the forecasted high temperatures. The following locations will be open starting Friday, June 25 from 12 pm – 6 pm until the heat warning is lifted:

Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse and Minto Rooms)

Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road (Sheet #2)

Chilliwack Coliseum – 45323 Hodgins Ave (entrance off of Hodgins Avenue)

Tourism Chilliwack – 44150 Luckakuck Way (Picnic Area*)

*This area is outdoors

The centre will follow all public health orders. The number of people allowed inside at a time will be limited, and masks and physical distancing will be required.

The Village of Harrison does not have a facility to use as a cooling centre and comply with COVID rules.

In Kent/Agassiz:

District of Kent will temporarily open Agricultural Hall, 6800 Pioneer Avenue located in Centennial Park,as a cooling centre for residents to find relief from the high temperatures.

The cooling centre will be open from 1 pm to 6 pm on the following days: Saturday, June 26; Sunday, June 27; and Monday, June 28. Due to the current public health order,the number of people allowed inside at a time will be limited, masks and physical distancing will be required.

The District of Kent will temporarily open the Agricultural Hall as a Cooling Centre beginning Saturday, June 26 through Monday, June 28 from 1 PM to 6 PM. Read the full press release at https://t.co/L7x8kiU0L6 pic.twitter.com/mxBiVp8rVt — KentBC (@KentBC1) June 25, 2021

In Hope:

Hope Rec Centre is now open 11 AM – 4PM during the extreme times.

In Mission:

City of Mission

In Abbotsford: