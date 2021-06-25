New BC Cancer Research Project -Tackling Skin Cancer Before It Starts

Fraser Valley – Remember the sunscreen. That was part of a 1999 song and it also resonates with sun worshipers. Considering we are heading into record temperatures and tanning weather, this is a good reminder.

A pilot project led by BC Cancer is aiming to prevent skin cancer before it starts by shielding pre-school age children from sun exposure, which may reduce their risk of developing skin cancer in adulthood.

A BC Cancer expert is available to speak about the study and the importance of reducing early childhood UV exposure. BC Cancer experts are also available to speak about skin cancer prevention and early signs and symptoms of the disease.

The project is the first to systematically evaluate shade in outdoor play spaces for children aged 3 – 5 and will assess the impact of installing shade structures in outdoor play spaces through the spring, summer, and fall on UV exposure and physical activity among children.

Quick Facts:

· This study will provide critical local data that could inform preventative measures to reduce UV exposure at daycare centers, preschools and schools around the province.

· Experts at BC Cancer note that people are especially vulnerable to the long-term harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation in early childhood and that effective UV radiation protection during this period can reduce the future occurrence of melanoma or other skin cancers.

· This year, it is projected that 1,345 British Columbians will be diagnosed with melanoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

· By 2031, that number is expected to rise more than 26 per cent to 1,705.