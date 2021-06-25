chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 24, 2021 – Beating the Heat, COVID First Dose, Watch for Toadlets, KiSS Radio = More Valley? (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 24, 2021 – Beating the Heat, COVID First Dose, Watch for Toadlets, KiSS Radio = More Valley?
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Pop Up COVID first Dose Clinics will open their doors throughout the Valley.
• The heat is on with record breaking temperatures!
• Watch out for those toadlets.
AND
• Chilliwack FC honours children lost in residential school tragedies.
News Director: Don Lehn
