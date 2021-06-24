City of Mission Awards Contract for Community Wildfire Prevention Services

Mission – The City of Mission is pleased to announce it has awarded a contract to B.A.

Blackwell and Associations Ltd. for Community Wildfire Prevention Services.

Established in 1988, B.A. Blackwell and Associates have over 30 years of experience with

innovative wildfire risk assessment and management in BC, which will be of tremendous benefit

to the City in terms of wildfire safety in the Community.

Some of the projects planned for 2021-2022 include fuel reduction prescriptions and

operations, residential fuel reduction/clean-up days, and Fire Smart Community Forums.