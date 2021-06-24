Art Classes Return to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Art classes will be returning to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with a series of Summer Classes that follow strict social distancing protocols. The long-awaited return of the open clay studio has also commenced, and the creation of art is once again taking up residence in the building. From clay to mixed media to photography, there are brilliant new ways to explore your creativity and find new hobbies.

For pottery enthusiasts, Wheel 1: Intro to Wheel and Wheel 2: Beyond Basic Wheel take students through the basics, from centering on the pottery wheel to creating basic shapes in wheel throwing to trimming, glazing and firing. There is even a workshop to learn new creative ways to Make Clay Handles. While both Wheel 1 and Wheel 2: Beyond Basic Wheel have already sold out, the box office offers a waitlist for the Fall Classes for those enthusiastic about learning to use the wheel to make stunning pieces of pottery.

If you’re looking for a mixed-media creative outlet, two incredible classes are being offered. Mixed Media Workshop is a class that will take you through numerous mixed media techniques to create a unique masterpiece in a single afternoon. For those looking to go more in-depth to the world of mixed media art, Art Journaling will walk you through the steps of creating a colourful, interactive art journal that is the perfect way to express yourself through art.

Beginning Photography will guide those with new cameras through how to use them. This class will explain the basics of composition, exposure, camera settings and even the different types of photography. It’s a great first step in starting your journey with photography.

For those who have taken a pottery class at The Centre, the Clay Open Studio is once again up and running. These studio sessions allow you to continue developing your skills independently by giving you a space to practice on the wheel, hand-building, or finish work started in class. Spots available within the open studio are limited, and registration is required.

Return to the world of art with one of these fantastic classes, or discover a new passion. The Centre is thrilled to welcome you back with this fun assortment of classes. Space in classes is limited, so don’t miss your chance to rediscover art!

Registration for all classes is now available, but sign up soon because spots are filling up fast! For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).