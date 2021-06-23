Virtual Canada Day Celebration for City of Mission

Mission – Following the lead of Chilliwack, the City of Mission is hosting a virtual Canada Day on July 1st, to bring the community together with family-fun activities and the opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural diversity found within the community.

(Chilliwack’s Virtual Canada Day will be on chillTV’s YouTube and other social media channels starting at 2PM July 1)

Mission is committed to virtually sharing community spirit, entertainment, family activities, and the cultural practices of a variety of our community members on Canada Day.

All of the online programming, pre-registration, and details can be found at missioncanadaday.ca.

This includes the opportunity to paint a maple leaf before Canada Day , register for a family swim, follow an interactive map that highlights locations across the community, and attend Zoom Canada/Mission Trivia and Music Bingo in the afternoon at 3.30 pm for kids and at 7.00 pm for the whole family.