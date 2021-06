Cultus Lake – Cultus Lark Park Buoy Compliance Inspections Begin July 2. Anyone who has a buoy in Cultus Lark Park area please note: Buoys must have the up to date stickers and if they are not registered, they will be removed.

More information can be found through the Cultus Lake Park Board social media 604 858 3334.

The 2021 rules are the same as 2020.