Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Pool received a new fibreglass pool basin treatment and the changerooms, seating, and pool deck have been freshly painted.

This facility is ready to open to the public in July!

See the schedule at https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=222

For more information –

Telephone: 604-795-5562

Email: [email protected]