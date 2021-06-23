Bridal Falls Gondola Project Courting Paragliders

Chilliwack – Bridal Veil Mountain Resort’s proposal for development has hinted that they would like to be part of any bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Before any consideration happens, Vancouver would have to win that bid.

Cascade were the first to make their gondola pitch back in 2019 and their idea is a little more down to earth.

Or should we say, in the sky?

As part of the vision for the Cascade Skyline Gondola Project (CSGP) and through the planning process over the last four years, early discussions took place with the paragliding community to consider the possibility of creating a world-class paragliding centre.

This collaboration to review the current sites that have been historically used at Bridal Falls and upper Codiene Ridge where the WCSC has tenures in place. It was determined that there is a real opportunity to create a National/International centre for paragliding given the quality of the site and soaring conditions. With the lift access, it would be unique in Canada being adjacent to a large metropolitan centre and outstanding valley and mountain terrain for long flights and incredible views. Throughout Europe, there are many large centres, one of the largest being Olu Deniz, Turkey.

James Elliott, President of WCSC said in a media statement, “CSGP commitment to working closely with the West Coast Soaring Club and ensuring our needs have been met, and exceeded, within the Cascade Skyline Gondola Project has been apparent from our initial meetings. As local recreational stakeholders, our input was solicited early and our feedback integrated into their plan. Our members will realize improved access and safety to one of our most popular sites as a result, all while preserving the area’s natural beauty”.

Plans include improving and expanding the landing zone incl. adjacent parking, upgrading and improving the launch at approx. 1500m asl with expanded take-off area and proper surfacing to enable safer launching and more pilots. Additional facilities are planned to enhance spectators experience to watch this beautiful and fascinating sport. Much like the hundreds of sites around Europe and elsewhere, a fully developed site to service this growing sport. The total budget could reach $50,000 depending on final plans.

Another amenity of an eco and cultural tourism project that protects enhances and restores while creating a multifaceted human-powered outdoor recreation experience.

