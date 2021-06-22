Vaccine Clinic at Chilliwack Neighbourhood Learning Centre – CSS – (First Dose Priority) June 24 to July 12

Chilliwack – Fraser Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre (NLC), Chilliwack Secondary School. First doses are prioritized.

Dates: June 24 & 28 and July 5 & 12.

Times: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Families are welcome, anyone 12 years and older is eligible. These are same-day low-barrier appointments (eg: don’t require citizens to be registered before they come, Fraser Health can help people get Personal Health Numbers or manage those without ID, etc.).