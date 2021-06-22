Vaccine Clinic at Chilliwack Neighbourhood Learning Centre – CSS – (First Dose Priority) June 24 to July 12

Chilliwack Secondary School/FVN

Posted By: Don Lehn June 22, 2021

Chilliwack – Fraser Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre (NLC), Chilliwack Secondary School. First doses are prioritized.
Dates: June 24 & 28 and July 5 & 12.
Times: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Families are welcome, anyone 12 years and older is eligible. These are same-day low-barrier appointments (eg: don’t require citizens to be registered before they come, Fraser Health can help people get Personal Health Numbers or manage those without ID, etc.).

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Vaccine Clinic at Chilliwack Neighbourhood Learning Centre – CSS – (First Dose Priority) June 24 to July 12"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.