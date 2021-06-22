Chilliwack Neighbourhood Planning is Underway for the South Vedder Area

Chilliwack – In response to an increasing number of development enquiries, the City is creating a neighbourhood plan for South Vedder area. This plan encompasses the southeast area of the Vedder neighbourhood, east of Vedder Road, directly below the hillside of Promontory, and next to Tzeachten First Nation. Residents can share their vision for this neighbourhood online at engagechilliwack.com/southvedder until July 9.

Neighbourhood plans are designed to complement the City’s Official Community Plan. The Official Community Plan provides a high-level vision for the city, while neighbourhood plans provide finer, local level details about how smaller areas will help achieve that city-wide vision, while considering the specific needs and desires of the neighbourhood.

“As interest in development in South Vedder grows, we want to make sure that we support applications that will help realize the vision of local residents, and the goals in our Official Community Plan,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “With resident feedback, we will be able to provide clear details on the types of development that will occur, and how they will occur, in this neighbourhood.”

Residents in this area will be contacted directly for their feedback as staff create the South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan, and anyone with an interest in this area can share feedback online, by phoning the Planning Department at 604.793.2906, or email at [email protected].

The South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan is anticipated to be completed by September 2021. Visit engagechilliwack.com/southvedder to learn more.