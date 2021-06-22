BC State of Emergency Extended to July 6

Victoria – The Province of British Columbia has formally extended the provincial state of emergency, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act (EPA) to support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on July 6, 2021, to allow staff to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns and COVID-19 outbreaks. In keeping with BC’s Restart plan and recommendations from Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer (PHO), the state of emergency may be cancelled before July 6 if B.C. continues to see solid progress on case numbers, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

“Better days are within reach this summer, but we need to carefully guard our progress against COVID-19,” said Premier John Horgan. “People in B.C. have been doing their part by getting vaccinated, following the rules and working together to put the pandemic behind us. I’m asking everyone to stay on track through Step 2 of our restart so we can look forward to the opportunities that come with Step 3.”

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials. The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer (PHO), declared a public health emergency.

This state of emergency is after the anticipation relaxing of the rules for Phase 2, set for June 15.

Step 1: Starting May 25th, 2021 – CURRENT STEP

60% of adult population with Dose 1

COVID-19 cases stable, hospitalizations stable

Maximum of 10 people for seated indoor organized gatherings with safety protocols

Maximum of 50 people for seated outdoor organized gatherings with safety protocols

Indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people with safety protocols

Resume low-intensity fitness with safety protocols

Start gradual return to workplaces

Step 2: Earliest start date June 15th, 2021

65% of adult population with Dose 1

Cases declining, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining