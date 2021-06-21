US Border Measures Begin to Ease Starting July 5 for Fully Vaccinated Canadians

Ottawa(With files from MSN News/CP) – BC’s Stage three re-start plan is expected to come into force on July 1.

By July 5, Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning to Canada should be able to avoid a mandatory quarantine.

The first stage in loosening the border restrictions that have been in place for 15 months will begin at 11:59 p.m. eastern time on July 5.

It will apply only to people already eligible to travel to Canada, including citizens, permanent residents, and people registered under the Indian Act.

Those travellers must have two doses of a vaccine approved by Health Canada, provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in the event the arrival test comes back positive.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the government is also ending the ban on incoming flights from Pakistan but is extending the flight ban for flights from India for at least another month.

The ban was enacted in April when too many people arriving from those countries were testing positive for COVID-19.