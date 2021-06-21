Online Book Launch Featuring Chilliwack Author Amy Andersen: Women in Business in a Changing World – Tuesday June 22

Fraser Valley – Women of Worth is an organization that has gained traction through social media and empowering women in all forms of life. In this case, business and writing.

Amy Andersen is a Chilliwack-based writer, sought-after speaker and leadership facilitator, as well as the owner/founder of the Just Peachy Sugaring Salon. What began as an opportunity to design the business that would work for her family catapulted her drive and passion for being able to help others do the same. She expanded her business by creating the Just Peachy Training Academy, which guides women through the process of creating their own sugaring salon. She also works as a business start-up coach, helping women who are looking to start over in their careers or find a way to work from home while caring for their children. With her step-by-step plan and proven template for success, she can help anyone pivot their mindset and be successful in business. Amy lives in Chilliwack, BC with her two teenage boys and her Aussiedoodle. In her free time she enjoys propagating house plants, reading mystery novels, and planning road trips.

The Facebook page for the online book launch is here.

Woman Of Worth

Women in Business in a Changing World

Our world is constantly in flux, and one of the biggest secrets for success is learning how to welcome change rather than resist it.CHANGE!The authors of this book understand the challenges we all face when change comes knocking on the door, with its insistence on interrupting the status quo, but they’ve also experienced the powerful creativity and growth that comes from leaning into it. Their courageous stories demonstrate so many ways to overcome obstacles and opposition, and by seeing them succeed despite incredible odds you will be inspired to become unstoppable in your own right.