Canadian Radio Sanctuary: Podcast with Voices of the Valley. Andy Hillhouse on Harrison’s Festival (VIDEO)

Agassiz/Harrison (John Henry Oliver) – Canadian Radio Sanctuary: Podcast with Voices of the Valley. Andy Hillhouse on Harrison’s Festival.

The 2021 Harrison Festival of the Arts is a “Go”! However, in a reduced and re-structured form to suit Covid-19 restrictions. Executive and Creative Director of the festival, Andy Hillhouse, talks about this summer’s lineup of acts and more. This interview was recorded on June 18, 2021. Photos courtesy of the Harrison Festival Society and Airtight Productions. For festival information, visit http://harrisonfestival.com This podcast is a non-profit project of Canadian Radio Sanctuary. Thanks for your support. See our YouTube channel and Facebook page.