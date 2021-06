Chilliwack – The 2021 Chilliwack Giants football program has handed out their Scholarships and Bursaries. Conrgats to Gavin Thomas, Paris Mastin, Karyssa Parks and Jaxson Wilkins. The Hard work pays off. Also , not to gforget, all the players who have graduated from the 2021 program.

For more information on future scholarships and bursaries, go to the Chilliwack Giants Social Media sites.