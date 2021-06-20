Reach Gallery – Book Launch: Abbotsford – A Diverse Tapestry – June 29

Abbotsford –A group of Abbotsford storytellers releasing their book, Abbotsford -A Diverse Tapestry, that presents some of the histories and biographies of the people that make up Abbotsford’s diverse social and cultural tapestry and shares different perspectives on city history with the intent of celebrating and strengthening community relationships through awareness.

Written in the midst of a time of powerful social change, the authors hope this work contributes to the kind of education and learning that will nurture empathy and unity, thereby supporting us in being the best neighbours we can be to one another.

Lemxyaltexw Chief Dalton Silver of Semá:th First Nation endorses the project: “I believe it’s history making in itself to have the Indigenous Peoples and some of our perspectives included in a book such as this.It’s been too long that our history has gone untold and I’m very grateful that some is included here.”

The virtual launch will be held June 29that 7pm. Books will be available for sale at The Reach Gallery Museum for $35. Profits from the book will be donated to the Abbotsford Foundation, specifically for at-risk youth.Every book purchase will be entered in the draw to win the original artwork by Linda Klippenstein used on the book cover.