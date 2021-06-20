AbbyPD Investigating Serious Assault in Garibaldi Park (Gladwin Road)- Looking For Video and Witnesses

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Thursday June 17, in Garibaldi Park at 2985 Gladwin Road. One victim was transported to hospital by Abbotsford Emergency Services for medical treatment.

Major Crime detectives are now investigating the incident and are seeking witnesses to the assault.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information regarding the assault to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

File #2021-26445