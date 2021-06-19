MP Strahl Inviting Proposals for Federal Funding – Enabling Accessibility Projects

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl/Submitted

Posted By: Don Lehn June 19, 2021

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is inviting local organizations to apply for funding for mid-sized projects as part of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) program call for proposals.

“It’s important that we make our communities and workplaces in Chilliwack—Hope safer and more accessible,” stated MP Strahl. “That’s why I am pleased to invite community organizations to apply for funding through the Enabling Accessibility Fund for retrofit, renovation, or construction projects to improve social participation and job opportunities for people with disabilities.”

Apply for funding for the mid-sized projects under the Enabling Accessibility Fund online here:

https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/enabling-accessibility-fund-mid-size.html

The Enabling Accessibility Fund Mid-sized Projects call for proposals is open until July 29, 2021.

