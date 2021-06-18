TWU’s Men’s Volleyball Team libero Tate Calles Named to USA’s Under-21 Men’s National Training Team

Langley – Trinity Western University’s men’s volleyball team libero Tate Calles (Anacortes, Wash.) has been named to USA’s Under-21 Men’s National Training Team.

Tate, who recently completed his first season at TWU, and the U21 team will attend a joint training session for boys and men’s age group national teams, starting July 28 in Anaheim, Calif.

He joins an incredible TWU contingent of men’s volleyball players representing their national sides this summer, as Tate is now one of 14 current Spartans or alums who are donning their national colours this summer.

The athletes on the Men’s Collegiate National Training Team, the Under-21 Men’s National Training Team, and the Under-19 Boys National Training Team comprise some of the best of the next generation of men’s players. They have their eyes on the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and beyond.

The training session, which will take place at the National Teams Training Center, will coincide with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and players will be encouraged to watch the matches.

Because these teams will not compete internationally in 2021, USA Volleyball has invited the U19 programs from Bulgaria, Canada, and Puerto Rico to attend and help create a strong international friendly experience.