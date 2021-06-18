TWU Spartans 2nd Annual Complete Champion Challenge Marathon Raised $158K

Langley – JUNE 18 UPDATE – The 2nd Annual Complete Champion Challenge, which was hosted by the Trinity Western Spartans, in partnership with the Spartan Foundation, raised more than $158K from more than 800 different supporters to help Spartan student-athletes in need.

The Complete Champion Challenge culminated with a six-hour sports marathon on June 12th, as coaches, staff, alumni, Spartan friends and family and our student-athletes participated in raising funds to help financially support Spartan student-athletes in need. As part of the Complete Champion Challenge, the Spartans also partnered with Special Olympics BC with four Special Olympics athletes featured during the six-hour live stream. Part of the proceeds and money raised went to support Special Olympics BC.

During the event, coaches and staff cycled 100 kilometres, ran 30 kilometres or completed a combination of different athletic efforts, while our Spartans student-athletes competed in a variety of sporting activities on campus and around the world throughout the day.

APRIL 25 ORIGINAL STORY – The Trinity Western Spartans, in partnership with the Spartan Foundation, are excited to announce the launch of the 2nd Annual Complete Champion Challenge. This fundraising event is a six-hour sports marathon on June 12th to help financially support scholarships for Spartan student-athletes in need.

The Complete Champion Challenge is a fundraising campaign that provides us all with the chance to serve each other within the Spartan community while raising funds for need-based student-athlete scholarships.



The Complete Champion Challenge will once again be a live-streamed event that will showcase the TWU Spartans story through live interviews, feature stories, athlete updates, fun challenges and get-to-know-you conversations.

The goal of this year’s event is to raise $200,000 for Spartan families in need.



Thank you to our corporate partners Trading Post Eatery and Janzen Insurance for supporting the Complete Champion Challenge.



WHAT?

For 6 HOURS, we will all work towards completing 1 MILLION physical reps – be it by cycling, running, walking or competing in various sporting activities – to help families in need.



WHEN?

June 12, 2021 from 10am to 4pm. Watch LIVE online.



WHERE?

From wherever they are around the world, our student-athletes will be connected virtually to an on-campus hub so we can complete the challenge together. You too can join the fundraising initiative from wherever you are to participate, to donate or to watch online.



WHY?

We want to raise $200,000+ for scholarships to help student-athletes in financial need due to the current COVID-19 crisis.



HOW?

We will do 6 HOURS of physical activity (or whatever amount you can) with the goal of reaching 1 MILLION physical reps TOGETHER as Spartans.



WHO?

The entire Spartan community: students, coaches, staff, alumni, fans, friends and family