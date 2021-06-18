IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s – Fraser Valley Residents Virtual Walk Raised $22K

Fraser Valley – The Alzheimer Society of B.C. joined Alzheimer Societies across Canada to celebrate the people who have raised funds and awareness for community members affected by dementia with an online celebration on Sunday, May 30.

In the Fraser Valley, participants garnered support from family and friends and raised more than $22,000 in online donations for the Walk. These funds will support education sessions, support groups and the First Link® Dementia Helpline. They will also allow the society to expand digital support, as well as enabling research into the causes and cure for the disease.

The pandemic has highlighted the isolation faced by people living with dementia. However, through the Walk, participants showed that they are deeply committed to supporting their fellow community members facing the disease regardless of not being able to gather in-person for the event.

The event was the culmination of a month of activity for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, Canada’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The online celebration was streamed on the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Facebook page (@AlzheimerBC) and on walkforalzheimers.ca.

“From walking to cycling to dancing, British Columbians have been moving to ensure the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can provide support and education for people living with dementia and their caregivers,” says Cathryn France, Director of Resource Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“It’s inspiring to know that, from coast to coast to coast, there is a movement of people committed to ensuring that Alzheimer Societies across the country can continue to support Canadians affected by dementia, especially at such a crucial time.”

Cowell Auto Group is one such supporter. As a result of the ownership group’s first-hand experience of the physical, emotional and financial impact of a family member living with Alzheimer’s disease, Cowell Auto Group has been supporting the Alzheimer Society of B.C. for 17 years.

“We want to do our part to ensure there is enough funding to support programs for the ever-growing number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease. We challenge other businesses to do likewise,” say Rand and Ryan Cowell.