Prest Road Widening and Semiault Bridge Replacement and Closure Until September 3

Chilliwack – Prest Road will be fully closed between Prairie Central and McGuire Roads from June 21 – September 3. This closure allows crews to replace the bridge over Semiault Creek. Please use alternate routes.
Construction Timeline:
- Road Widening/Paving: From June 7 to 18, 2021 between Hwy 1 and Prairie Central Road; single lane alternating traffic 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; please anticipate delays.
- Full Road Closure (Bridge Works): From June 21 to September 3, 2021 between Prairie Central Road and McGuire Road. During this time the road will be impassible. Please use alternate routes. Local traffic only will be permitted to residential homes and farms.
