Only in BC – Home Delivery of Cannabis

Victoria – Well there is Skip the Dishes and Pizza delivery people…

People who choose to consume non-medical cannabis have another reason to go legal, as licensed cannabis retailers will be able to deliver non-medical cannabis products directly to consumers starting July 15, 2021.

This change builds on the August 2020 move allowing cannabis retail stores (CRS) to sell their products online, providing more economic opportunities for retailers. Consumers will gain a new way to purchase non-medical cannabis from a legal source in their community, helping to support B.C.’s legal cannabis industry and strengthen their local economy.

About legal cannabis delivery in B.C.