Only in BC – Home Delivery of Cannabis

People who choose to consume non-medical cannabis have another reason to go legal, as licensed cannabis retailers will be able to deliver non-medical cannabis products directly to consumers starting July 15, 2021.
This change builds on the August 2020 move allowing cannabis retail stores (CRS) to sell their products online, providing more economic opportunities for retailers. Consumers will gain a new way to purchase non-medical cannabis from a legal source in their community, helping to support B.C.’s legal cannabis industry and strengthen their local economy.
About legal cannabis delivery in B.C.
- Only cannabis retail store (CRS) licensees and their employees will be authorized to deliver non-medical cannabis products directly to consumers. Licensees will not be able to use third-party delivery services.
- Licensees may choose to deliver by motor vehicle, bike or on foot, but they must ensure product is stored securely during delivery. Employees delivering product must carry a copy of their CRS licence as identification for law enforcement.
- Delivery will be limited to residential addresses in B.C. or to an area immediately outside the CRS (e.g., for curbside pickup), and may only take place between the hours 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., unless these hours are further restricted by the local government or Indigenous Nation where the store is located or by the general manager of the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.
- Purchases for delivery will be subject to the same individual transaction limits in place at retail stores (e.g., a maximum of 30 grams of dried cannabis per transaction).
- With these changes, government will no longer require existing CRS workers to undertake a followup security screening after five years.
- Government will reimburse the $100 application fee to cannabis workers who have applied for but not yet received their worker qualification.
