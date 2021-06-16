Vancouver Giants Home Opener October 8

Vancouver/Langley – A B.C. Division rivalry takes center stage at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, October 8th. The Vancouver Giants in conjunction with the Western Hockey League are pleased to announce that on Friday, October 8th at 7:30 PM, the Vancouver Giants will host the Prince George Cougars for their 2021-2022 Home Opener. It will mark the first Giants regular season home game at the LEC since February 28, 2020.

The G-Men are 2-0 lifetime in home openers against Prince George. Most recently, Vancouver earned a 7-3 win over the Cougars on September 26th, 2008. They were also 5-1 winners against Prince George on September 30th, 2005.

Per the Western Hockey League:

– Based on the re-opening plans already announced and the lifting of restrictions by health authorities, the WHL expects all Clubs will be permitted to open the season on October 1 at full spectator capacity.

– The WHL will continue to work with their Chief Medical Advisor and the health authorities to receive confirmation on spectator levels that will be permitted and to determine if any restrictions will apply.

The Western Hockey League concluded their 2021 Annual General Meeting and announced that the 2021-2022 season was slated to begin October 21st.

More details relating to the entire 2021-2022 Vancouver Giants schedule and ticketing information will be released later this month.