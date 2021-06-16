Still No Major Winner in Record Lotto Max as Record Pot Grows – One $1M Winner in Chilliwack

Posted By: Don Lehn June 16, 2021

Vancouver – The record pot continues to grow for Lotto Max.

After setting new records with no major winners, this Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX draw is an est. $70 million plus and est. 70 MAXMILLIONS.

That would have been a record-breaking total of an est. $140 million.

On Tuesday’s draw – there were eight winning Maxmillion prize tickets sold in B.C. with one in Chilliwack, but the big $70 million Lotto Max jackpot went unclaimed across Canada again.

