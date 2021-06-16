Still No Major Winner in Record Lotto Max as Record Pot Grows – One $1M Winner in Chilliwack

Vancouver – The record pot continues to grow for Lotto Max.

After setting new records with no major winners, this Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX draw is an est. $70 million plus and est. 70 MAXMILLIONS.

That would have been a record-breaking total of an est. $140 million.

On Tuesday’s draw – there were eight winning Maxmillion prize tickets sold in B.C. with one in Chilliwack, but the big $70 million Lotto Max jackpot went unclaimed across Canada again.

Buy Now https://bit.ly/35he7Jg

Playing Responsibly

Know how the game works and what the odds are before playing.

The more you know about the games, the better equipped you are to make informed decisions when you play.

Learn more about the odds at GameSense.com.