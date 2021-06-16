BC Lions Release 2021 Schedule

Vancouver (Matt Baker)- Following an exciting start to the week with return to play in 2021 being approved by the CFL’s Board of Governors, the BC Lions Football Club announced its 14-game regular season schedule.

The club’s 67th regular season will begin with two big West Division road tests on Friday, August 6th against the Saskatchewan Roughriders followed by a matchup with the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, August 12th.

The squad then makes its highly-anticipated return to BC Place Stadium on Thursday, August 19th for a showdown with the newly re-named Edmonton Elks at 7:00 pm.

Click HERE for both the entire 2021 schedule and ticketing info.

2021 BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort gets going at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops on Saturday, July 10th.

More camp info, including a daily practice and media schedule, can be viewed HERE.