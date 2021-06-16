2021 Abbotsford Air Show – A Drive In Event – August 6, 7, & 8

Abbotsford – Canada’s National Airshow will return to the skies over Abbotsford this summer. SkyDrive, presented by the Abbotsford International Airshow will take place August 6, 7 & 8! This unique event will feature all the excitement of the Airshow, while prioritizing the health and safety of attendees and participants alike.

Tickets go on sale next week.

What is SkyDrive?

SkyDrive is a drive-in airshow experience – like a drive-in movie theatre, only bigger, louder and way more exciting! SkyDrive guests will arrive with a pre-purchased ticket and enjoy the airshow from the comfort of their own individual 400 square-foot spot at the Abbotsford Airport. Guests can remain in their vehicle or set up blankets and lawn chairs alongside their vehicle to watch the aerial performances.



SkyDrive will feature four events over three days, each approximately 3.5 hours long. There will be two Twilight evening performances (with fireworks!) on Friday and Saturday, and two Daytime performances on Saturday and Sunday.



Portable washrooms will be available for use, but for health reasons there will be no static displays, vendors or ground attractions. Guests will be able to bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during the show.