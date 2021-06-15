BC Trucking Association COVID-19 Clinic for All Commercial Drivers on June 16 & 17

Fraser Valley (Jas Purewal, BCTA Communications Specialist) – BC Trucking Association is working with Fraser Health to coordinate a COVID-19 clinic for all commercial drivers (licence 1,2, and 3) on Wednesday and Thursday June 16 & 17 at the Hwy 91 truck pullout in Delta (first dose only).

Simply pull up, register on-site, and receive your Pfizer vaccination the same day. Click here for clinic info: https://bit.ly/3xksw3p

More information can be found here. https://www.facebook.com/TruckingBC/https://www.bctrucking.com/bulletin/2021/06/14/fraser-health-same-day-clinic-covid-19-vaccination-june-16-17-0