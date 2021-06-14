Cultus Lake Park Community Survey – Redevelopment of Village Centre – On Until August 5

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park on behalf of the Village Center Planning and Development Committee,want your opinion on the potential redevelopment of the Village Center.

Survey link is here – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BYN7N5G

Plan Cultus pdf is here

PlanCultus was developed and adopted by Bylaw by the Cultus Lake Park Board in 2017, with the support of the community of Cultus Lake Park, staff, the Future Plan Advisory Committee, and many other stakeholder groups.This Bylawis a guiding document focused on seven distinct themes, each containing several goals that collectively support the larger community vision.

More specifically, the Growth and Development theme focused on the future development of the Park in relation to the introduction of diverse housing options and the redevelopment of the Village Centre.The redevelopment of the Village Center could see local commercial uses and community space at ground-level, and multi-family residential use above.

From their media release – The selected design would embrace the character of the community, providing an attractive destination for both residents and visitors to the community, while also increasing the range of affordable housing options.

NOTE – Cultus Lake Park is at the beginning stage of planning the redevelopment and want your input.

