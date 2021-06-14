Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy to headline Virtual Surrey Canada Day

Surrey – Presented by KPU, Virtual Surrey Canada Day will take place on July 1, with the Family Show from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Evening Show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Surrey Canada Day is committed to sharing music, education, entertainment, and the cultural practices of many Indigenous and multicultural artists. The City invites residents to come together to experience diverse cultural expression, as well as the best of Canada and its hope for the future. It is with great respect, humility, and enthusiasm to announce the Surrey Canada Day 2021 lineup featuring Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk Off the Earth, Jim Cuddy, Bedouin Soundclash, William Prince, JoJo Mason, Celeigh Cardinal and many more.

“Join us for Virtual Surrey Canada Day to experience entertainment, education and cultural sharing,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The City of Surrey is proud to present international icon Buffy Sainte-Marie, and nationally recognized Canadian stars Walk Off the Earth and Jim Cuddy to our virtual stage. I invite you to tune into our livestream to celebrate incredible Canadian talent and our great country.”

Buffy Sainte-Marie is an award-winning Cree singer-songwriter, innovative artist and humanitarian who has been raising her voice to advocate for Indigenous people all over the world since the mid-1960s. Known for challenging the status quo, Buffy Sainte-Marie sings songs of equality and healing, and is the first Indigenous person to win an Academy Award. She has also won a Golden Globe, multiple JUNO Awards, and the Polaris Music Prize. Joining Buffy Sainte-Marie are Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy. Known for their world-renowned YouTube videos, Walk Off the Earth has garnered over 4 million YouTube subscribers, and collaborated with international recording artists including Snoop Dog, Keith Urban and Steve Aoki. Jim Cuddy has been performing for over 35 years and is one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian music thanks to his work with multiple Juno award-winning rock band Blue Rodeo.

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

For more information, visit surrey.ca/canadaday