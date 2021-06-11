Over 70% Of All British Columbian’s Have Had First COVID Vaccine Dose

Vancouver – On Friday afternoon, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

For the June 10, 2021, COVID Maps, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/6-10_PHO_presentation.pdf

“Today, we are reporting that 75.1% of all adults in B.C. and 73.1% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,893,581 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 497,932 of which are second doses.

“We have had 180 new cases of COVID-19, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 146,176 cases in British Columbia.

“Of the new cases, 11 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 107 are in the Fraser Health region, 13 are in the Island Health region, 39 are in the Interior Health region and 10 are in the Northern Health region.

“There are currently 1,880 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a further 142,526 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 162 individuals are currently hospitalized, 45 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.