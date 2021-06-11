Fraser Valley MP Brad Vis Tables Petition Calling on Government to Investigate Residential School Grounds Including St. Mary’s

Mission – On Friday, Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon tabled a petition in the House of Commons calling on the Government of Canada to use modern technology to search the grounds of all residential school sites, including St. Mary’s in Mission.

“The investigation of residential school sites is only an initial step of many towards reconciliation,” MP Vis said. “Sadly, we know the Kamloops Residential School is not the only site of unmarked Indigenous graves across Canada, and it is our responsibility to help these families find their lost ones and bring them home. My heart goes out to the survivors, their families and allies, and all Indigenous Canadians who are enduring the sorrowful re-traumatization.”

MP Vis stands with the 31 First Nations and the broader Indigenous community in Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon as they cope with the tragic discovery in Kamloops, and are forced to re-live the traumatic experiences, memories, and histories of Canada’s residential school system. Canada mourns with you, and your loss will never be forgotten.