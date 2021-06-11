Community Feedback Sought for Chilliwack’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan

Chilliwack – Planning for the future of Chilliwack’s parks, recreation, and culture services is underway. The City of Chilliwack is developing its Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan for 2024-2033 to meet the needs of the growing community. Residents can share their vision for the future of Chilliwack’s recreational and cultural landscape online at engagechilliwack.com/recreation.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan is a guide for the City to deliver parks, recreation, and culture services that meet the growing community’s needs from 2024-2033. The Plan will update the inventory of existing services; compare service levels against community needs; establish the community’s vision for parks, recreation and culture; and outline an implementation plan for improving facilities and services to increase participation and community satisfaction.

“Whether you like to swim, skate, catch a show at the Cultural Centre, or throw a ball around, recreation and culture are important to everyone’s wellbeing,” said Mayor Popove. “We hope to hear from many different members of the community about how we can better meet their needs for these services in the future.”

There will be two rounds of community engagement in the development of this plan. First, community feedback is being sought through an online survey, phone survey, and through targeted stakeholder interviews and workshops. With this information, a first draft of the 2024-2033 Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan will be completed, and then shared with the public for more feedback, before the final plan is presented to Council in the fall.

For more information, or to share your feedback, visit engagechilliwack.com/recreation]engagechilliwack.com/recreation.