AbbPD – Two in Custody Re Peardonville Road Stabbing

Abbotsford – On Friday afternoon – Abbotsford’s Emergency Services were called to the 2400 block of Countess Street for reports of a person suffering from apparent stab wounds. Upon arrival, police located the victim, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers located and arrested two suspects in relation to this incident.

Patrol Officers, Major Crime Detectives, and the Forensic Identification Unit remain in the area, as they continue the investigation, speak to witnesses and collect evidence.

AbbyPD are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, however, investigators believe the parties involved are known to each other.

Detectives are now seeking witnesses, CCTV footage, and dashcam footage of those in the area of Peardonville Road and Countess between 1:00 to 1:45 pm. Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.